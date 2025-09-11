Small plane crashes into Lake Michigan offshore from Racine, Wisconsin

A small plane crashed into Lake Michigan 12 miles offshore from Racine, Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

The Cirrus SR22 aircraft Mitchell International Airport around 12:17 p.m. and ran into a problem in flight, the airport told CBS 58 in Milwaukee. At 12:37 p.m., the plane ended up in Lake Michigan about 20 miles east of Bender Park in Oak Creek, the station reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard Lake Michigan was alerted by Chicago air traffic control of a downed plane around 12:45 p.m. They also received an alert from a search and rescue satellite.

The Coast Guard rushed to the scene and rescued three survivors from the downed aircraft at 1:30 p.m. The survivors' conditions were not immediately available.

A 45-foot rescue boat from the Coast Guard station in Milwaukee and an MH-60 helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Traverse City, Michigan, both responded, the Coast Guard said.

The Racine Police Department also responded to the scene, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported.

The small plane fully sank and was not a hazard, the Coast Guard said.