"Sleep Out Chicago" at Soldier Field supporting youth experiencing homelessness

Covenant House is hosting its 10th annual "Sleep Out Chicago" to support youth experiencing homelessness.

This year's Sleep Out event will take place at Soldier Field on November 19.

The Chicago Coalition to End Homelessness estimates that 12,000 people under the age of 25 experience homelessness in Chicago every year.

Covenant House, on the city's Near West Side, is one organization working not only to provide shelter but also to provide wraparound services to many of those young adults.

Its ultimate goal is to help them lead full, independent lives.

Resident and client Jazmyne Symone said Covenant House has provided her with stability through resources such as therapy and daily meals.

"It's given me a stable place to stay while being in Chicago, so that's been very helpful while I'm figuring things out," Symone said. "It's very helpful."

Covenant House CEO Susan Reyna-Guerrero said the sleep-out fundraiser will support the residents. Their goal is $1 million this year.

"These funds are used to directly provide any services that Jazmyne is describing," Reyna-Guerrero said. "It's going to be transformational.

Participants can register online here.