Sky suffers 3rd straight loss after falling 85-66 to Liberty

Han Xu scored a career-high 19 points and the New York Liberty bounced back from a blowout loss to defeat the Chicago Sky 85-66 on Saturday.

The Liberty, held to their season-low point total in a 79-60 loss to Golden State on Friday, turned it around against Chicago, making 11 3-pointers and 20 of 22 free throws.

Breanna Stewart had 13 points and nine rebounds for New York (24-16). Leonie Fiebich, Rebekah Gardner and Jonquel Jones added 11 points each.

Natasha Cloud scored 14 points and Sydney Taylor had 13 for Chicago (15-25).

New York scored the last 10 points of the first quarter and led 21-11 heading to the second. A 3-pointer by Leonie Fiebich stretched the lead to 15 points five minutes into the quarter and the Liberty went on to lead 42-28 at halftime. They extended their lead to 20 points late in the third quarter and led 60-43 heading to the fourth.

Han scored seven points in the final period to pass her career high of 17 set Aug. 1 in a 94-92 victory over Phoenix. The 6-foot-11 center from China is averaging 6.1 points per game after returning to the WNBA this season. She last played in the league in 2023.

She made 6 of 8 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and went 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.

The Sky defeated the Liberty 93-86 in their last matchup, on Aug. 18.

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The league has four games scheduled for Sunday before breaking for the FIBA Women's World Cup in Germany. WNBA play resumes on Sept. 17.