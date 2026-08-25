Sky, without two of guards in second half due to injuries, fall to Sun 87-81

Aaliyah Edwards scored a career-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds, and Diamond Miller added 21 points as the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 87-81 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut had a 78-58 lead — its largest of the game — early in the fourth quarter before Chicago clawed within 82-79 with 2:20 left following a 21-4 run. The Sun scored the next four points, highlighted by Edwards' block and layup for a seven-point lead.

Kennedy Burke added 19 points for Connecticut (10-27). Edwards was 11 of 16 from the field in 26 minutes and topped her previous best of 24 points. Brittney Griner (left knee) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (right knee) did not play.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago (15-24) with 24 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double this season. Azura Stevens added 18 points. Courtney Vandersloot became the second player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career assists, doing so with the highest average per game.

Connecticut led 44-29 at halftime after holding the Sky to 33% shooting, including 0 of 12 from 3-point range. Sun starters Edwards (15 points), Burke (11) and Miller (10) combined to outscore Chicago 36-29 in the first half.

Chicago was without two of its guards in the second half due to injuries. Starter Natasha Cloud (right knee injury) played 16 minutes in the first half and DiJonai Carrington (foot) logged four minutes.

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Sky: At New York on Saturday.

Sun: Host Golden State on Wednesday.