Jaquez, Taylor help Sky beat Tempo 97-85, snap 5-game losing streak

Gabriela Jaquez and Sydney Taylor scored 18 points apiece, Kamilla Cardoso added 17, and the Chicago Sky beat the Toronto Tempo 97-85 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Tempo (11-31) have lost seven in a row and 19 of their last 20.

Jaquez was 8-of-10 shooting and Cardoso made 8 of 11 from the field. Jacy Sheldon scored 12 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points and nine assists for the Sky (16-27).

Cardoso scored eight points during an 18-2 third-quarter run that gave Chicago a 62-48 lead with 3:29 left in the period.

Isabelle Harrison scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half and had 13 rebounds for Toronto. Laura Juskaite added 20 points.

The Sky shot 53% (39 of 75) from the field, 12 of 32 (38%) from behind the arc.

Up next

Tempo: Visit Connecticut on Thursday, the last day of the regular season.

Sky: Play Thursday at Washington.