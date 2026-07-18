Sydney Taylor, Sky beat Sparks as Nneka Ogwumike becomes LA's career scoring leader

Sydney Taylor hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and the Chicago Sky beat Los Angeles 96-82 on Friday night as Nneka Ogwumike became the Sparks' career scoring leader.

Ogwumike finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, also moving past Candace Parker (3,467) into third on the WNBA's career rebounds list with 3,472.

Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (7-16). Natasha Cloud had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 14 points and Azura Stevens scored 12 points.

Dearica Hamby also scored 18 points for the Sparks (10-14) and Erica Wheeler added 14. LA has lost three consecutive games.

Ogwumike scored 23 points Wednesday night in a 96-87 loss at Minnesota to tie the mark of 6,263 points set by Lisa Leslie, and hit a short jumper about three minutes into the game Friday to break the record.

Picked No. 1 overall by the Sparks in 2012, Ogwumike returned to Los Angeles this season after spending the last two with Seattle. The 36-year-old forward has 7,703 career points.

Kelsey Plum (leg) did not play for the Sparks.

Chicago's Skylar Diggins (knee) missed her fifth consecutive game.

LA beat the Sky 102-77 at home last Friday.

Up next

Sparks: At Dallas on Sunday

Sky: At Atlanta on Sunday.