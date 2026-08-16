Sky snaps a six-game losing streak with an 82-80 victory over Storm

Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Natasha Cloud scored 20 points and the Chicago Sky ended a six-game losing streak on the road with an 82-80 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Seattle (7-30) trailed 53-37 with 5:49 left in the third quarter, but Dominique Malonga answered with a basket and two free throws and Jade Melbourne and rookie Awa Fam sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-4 run as the Storm closed to 60-55 heading to the fourth.

Seattle pulled within a point, but Courtney Vandersloot sank the second of two free throws for Chicago (13-22) with 10 seconds left and Melbourne missed a tying layup at the buzzer. Vandersloot finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Seattle made the first basket, but Cardoso scored six in an 11-0 run and Chicago never trailed again.

Malonga had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle, which snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 97-88 win over the visiting Sky on Monday. Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and Fam scored 14 off the bench.

Up next

Sky: Host New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Storm: At Dallas Wings on Sunday.