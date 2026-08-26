Skokie Theatre gets new owners, new name, new look after more than 100 years

The Skokie Theatre has been entertaining people for more than 100 years. Now it has new owners, a new outlook and a new name.

Many stories have been told at the Skokie Theatre.

"The Skokie Theatre, as we come to learn, was opened up in 1915 and has had quite a history," said co-owner Chris Matsakis. "They used to show silent films back originally, and it moved into more of a performing arts venue. Time went on and then for the last 10 years it has been a place and a home for musical theater and occasionally additional programming."

Matsakis and his wife Monica are two of the theater's new owners, who purchased the venue at the end of June 2026.

"We want to have comedy, storytelling, live theater, live podcasts would be great," Monica Matsakis said. "Like, really anything that can get up on a stage in front of people and bring a crowd in."

"Comedy is going to play great here," said co-owner and actor Jose Pablo Cantillo. "It's going to be contagious type of laughter here. Music, storytelling, improv. And it's the right size for the community to get involved."

Cantillo has appeared in many movies and television shows like "The Walking Dead." His Hollywood connections will help fill the stage.

"Every set I've been on, every TV show and movie recently, I talk about our new baby, the Skokie. And actors are saying, oh, tell me more," he said.

The new owners have begun making over the building, starting with the lobby.

The Skokie Theatre dates back to 1915. The Skokie Heritage Museum said it was built shortly after the village got electricity.

And to go with its new look, the theater is also getting a new name: The Skokie.

"This will always be the Skokie Theatre," Chris Matsakis said. "The Skokie is more our brand to support the different variety of what we're bringing to the stage here."

But some things will stay the same.

"I feel like the character of the Skokie Theatre is both vintage and new, or antique even, and new," Monica Matsakis said. "I think it's going to be just the sense of going back in time, but also moving forward."

Many in the north suburbs are happy to see the journey. The Village of Skokie gave the theater a $50,000 grant and a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $30,000.

"I thought the people would be happy that we were opening the theater, reopening the theater. And a lot of people were thrilled that we weren't tearing it down and building condos or something," Monica Matsakis said. "I was shocked at the reception that we have received, and people are so thrilled."

"I think it means a lot to not just the hearts and the hearts of Skokie residents, but in terms of the economic, let's say, development," Cantillo said. "The Skokie Theater has been described as the gateway to Skokie. It's the first building you see when you're driving in on that intersection there in Lincoln. And it it's a great landmark."