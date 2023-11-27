Skokie man charged with making false bomb threats against library, fast-food restaurant in Chicago suburb

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged with making four bomb threats against a library and a fast-food restaurant in Evanston, according to police.

Jacob Spiro, 23, of Skokie, was charged with four counts of felony disorderly conduct of making false bomb threats.

Police said Spiro made two false threats by email to the Evanston Public Library, located at 1703 Orrington Ave, on Sept. 12 and 14. Authorities arrived and evacuated the library both times. No explosive devices were found, and no injuries were reported

Two more threats were made towards a McDonald's restaurant, located in the 1900 block of Dempster Street, by a 911 call on Oct. 2 and 3. Officers responded and found no explosive devices and the restaurant remained open.

An investigation later identified the offender as Spiro who turned himself in on Nov. 17 and was placed into custody.

Spiro was released last Monday. Police say no additional charges are expected for the other bomb threat incidents.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at the Skokie Courthouse.