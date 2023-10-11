Chicago area man charged with making dozens of bogus bomb threats

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with making dozens of bomb threats to public libraries, schools, businesses, government offices, and police departments over the past several months.

Jacob Spiro, 23, of Skokie, was arrested in north suburban Niles on Monday, following a joint investigation by police in Niles, Skokie, Morton Grove, Wilmette, Glenview, Northbrook, and Des Plaines, as well as the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to Cook County Circuit Court records, Spiro is facing multiple felony counts of disorderly conduct and falsely making a terrorist threat.

Suburban police said Spiro made 12 bogus bomb and violence threats in Morton Grove in September and October, 16 bomb and violence threats in Skokie in September and October, five bomb threats at a Mariano's store in Des Plaines between August and October, 11 bomb and violence threats in Niles within the past month, five bomb and violence threats in Glenview between March and October. He is also facing charges for bomb threats in Northbrook and Wilmette.

According to court records, the threats included claims he'd planted bombs on top of a Skokie Police Department building, and would shoot anyone who came to stop him.

He also targeted Goodwill stores, libraries, schools, fast food restaurants, dollar stores, and suburban government offices.

The false terrorist threat counts carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while the felony disorderly conduct counts carry a sentence of up to 3 years in prison.