Skeletal remains found in Chicago Heights trash can, death investigation launched

Chicago Heights police have launched a death investigation after skeletal remains were found in a trash can, officials said.

The Chicago Heights Police Department said officer responded at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday to an area near Chicago Road and Elmwood Drive.

There, they met a resident ho said they found possible human remains inside a garbage can. The officers confirmed what the person found were indeed human remains, which were then taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

The remains have not yet been identified.

The death investigation is ongoing with Chicago Heights police leading the effort. If you have any information about this incident, contact Chicago Heights police at 708-756-6400.