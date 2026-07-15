Six Flags Great America roller coaster riders forced to climb down track after ride stalls

Riders were forced to climb down a roller coaster that had stalled at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Tuesday.

Videos posted on social media showed riders trekking down a steep drop on the Wrath of Rakshasa 180-foot track. The riders appeared to be wearing harnesses as they went down the incline.

A Six Flags spokesperson confirmed that the ride "experienced a delay that paused the ride's operation," and that it could not be restarted.

Officials said the guests were "safely escorted off the ride."

The ride reopened on Tuesday night after a systems check.