Six Flags Great America in Gurnee celebrates 50th birthday

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and after half a century it's still bringing joy to countless people in the Chicago area.

You may be familiar with Six Flags Great America today, but when it started in 1976, it looked quite different. To celebrate its semi-centennial, the park has new shows, experiences and food.

It also has a new museum giving visitors a look back at its past.

The museum features memorabilia from the park's history and Assistant Genera Manager Hardeep Lall's as well.

"When I started working here, I didn't think there was going to be an opportunity that I'm going to carry, you know, have my career job here," he said.

Lall began working at Great America about 37 years ago, shortly after he moved to the U.S. from India.

"Supposed to work at one summer. And that one summer has become many, many seasons and years. And I love it because actually each year, each day is different for us," he said.

A model installed in the gift shop for the park's big birthday shows just how much Great America has changed. Lall said that's why people keep coming back decade after decade.

"I think the changeover season after season, right. It's always a new excitement. The new kids area, for example. We've gone through so many different phases to attract the family backs into the park. The thrill rides that guest looking for. And we added multiple rides," he said.

But he also said one thing has been the same.

"Creating those fond memories for those visiting guests. That has not changed."

Six Flags Great America's 50th anniversary celebration runs through Aug. 9, 2026.