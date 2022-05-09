Shots fired from alley killed 20-year-old man standing in kitchen in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while standing in a kitchen in West Town Sunday night.

Police said the man was shot in the back just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue.

Shots were fired from an alley, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.