Shots fired from alley killed 20-year-old man standing in kitchen in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while standing in a kitchen in West Town Sunday night. 

Police said the man was shot in the back just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue.

Shots were fired from an alley, according to police. 

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 6:06 AM

