Shots fired from alley killed 20-year-old man standing in kitchen in West Town
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while standing in a kitchen in West Town Sunday night.
Police said the man was shot in the back just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue.
Shots were fired from an alley, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
