Person of interest being questioned after shooting involving Chicago police in Pilsen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Chicago police in Pilsen Friday morning.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said the shooting happened Friday morning near 18th and Morgan Streets. No officers were shot, but police did not immediately provide further details.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said two officers were taken to hospitals for shortness of breath.
Persons of interest were being questioned, according to Ahern.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.