Watch CBS News
Local News

Person of interest being questioned after shooting involving Chicago police in Pilsen

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Chicago police in Pilsen Friday morning. 

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said the shooting happened Friday morning near 18th and Morgan Streets. No officers were shot, but police did not immediately provide further details.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said two officers were taken to hospitals for shortness of breath.

Persons of interest were being questioned, according to Ahern.

This is a developing story. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.