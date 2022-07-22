Person of interest being questioned after shooting involving Chicago police in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Chicago police in Pilsen Friday morning.

Yellow evidence markers surround an unmarked police car at 18th & Morgan in Pilsen after shots were reportedly fired at & by police. 18th will remain closed as the scene is processed. We are working on details. Get the latest on this story at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/ZxNyrQ3Plv — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 22, 2022

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said the shooting happened Friday morning near 18th and Morgan Streets. No officers were shot, but police did not immediately provide further details.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said two officers were taken to hospitals for shortness of breath.

Persons of interest were being questioned, according to Ahern.

This is a developing story.