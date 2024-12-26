Shoppers crowd Chicago area malls for returns, deals on day after Christmas

Crowds head to stores for returns, deals on day after Christmas

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Boxing Day—the day after Christmas as traditionally celebrated in the U.K, its commonwealth countries, and some former colonies—has nothing to do in name with pugilism, nor anything to do with boxing gifts back up you don't want and hauling them back to the store.

Nevertheless, in the U.S. this Boxing Day, plenty of people were boxing gifts back up they didn't want and hauling them back to the store. But not everyone showed up with a box in hand representing a poor reflection on Santa's job performance—many turned out to take advantage of day-after-Christmas sales that can be hard to pass up.

"He made me pretty happy," Leia Gichev, 10, said of Santa.

Yet Leia could not resist a good deal at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

"Because there's a lot of sales and good things, and we didn't have really much to do today," she said.

The post-holiday sales at Woodfield Mall—50, 60, 70% off—keep shoppers coming back every year.

"I got a shirt, I got a sweater, I got a pair of pants," said Adrienne Hughes.

Hughes might prefer the Dec. 26 over Dec. 25. Day-after-Christmas shopping has been her tradition for about a decade.

Derek Hall hopes to pass down that transition to his girls.

"I got my oldest daughter Peyton, my niece Audrey, my other niece Hailey, and my youngest daughter, Parker," Hall said as he pointed to the girls standing in order of height. "They got a lot of wants, so a lot of money to burn through."

Of course, those returning gifts were there too.

"They're really nice, but I already had the style in the past," Lisset Rico said as she showed CBS News Chicago some boots she was returning.

The National Retail Federation said stores expect a 17% spike in their return rate this holiday season.

"Worst time to ever return anything," Hughes said. "You wait until like a month after."

Hughes had nothing to return Thursday, but maybe more to buy.

"It's all for me," she said jubilantly. "It's all for me."

Shoppers looking for a deal will find it. And they are also advised to listen to 10-year-old Leia.

"Enjoy your time, and don't make a fuss if your parents don't buy you something," she said.

For another word of advice for those looking to make returns—everyone should double-check each store's policy. Some stores have started charging for returns, and many have return deadlines.