Investigation underway after 2 people shot in Palatine

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night. 

Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police said officers found a 24-yera-old man who was shot in the shoulder and a  24-year-old woman who was shot in the arm. 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to please call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.

