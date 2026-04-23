1 shot near Union Station in downtown Chicago, fire officials say

A person was injured in a Chicago shooting near Union Station downtown Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of South Canal Street shortly before 8:30 a.m., which is about a block away from the downtown Metra and Amtrak hub.

Chicago police officers were seen in video of the scene in the aftermath. A white shirt was also seen on the sidewalk.

Chicago fire officials said one person was taken to a local hospital in fair to serious condition for treatment. They did not have further details beyond the shooting victim being an adult.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.