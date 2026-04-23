Watch CBS News
Local News

1 shot near Union Station in downtown Chicago, fire officials say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A person was injured in a Chicago shooting near Union Station downtown Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of South Canal Street shortly before 8:30 a.m., which is about a block away from the downtown Metra and Amtrak hub.

Chicago police officers were seen in video of the scene in the aftermath. A white shirt was also seen on the sidewalk.

Chicago fire officials said one person was taken to a local hospital in fair to serious condition for treatment. They did not have further details beyond the shooting victim being an adult.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue