Shooting leaves man dead three blocks from Guaranteed Rate Field

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed about three blocks from Guaranteed Rate Field early Friday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., the man, described as being between 19 and 24, was outside in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Wentworth Gardens public housing development. Three unknown assailants fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the side. He was pronounced dead afterward, police said.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

This comes just one week after two women suffered gunshot wounds inside Guaranteed Rate Field, as the White Sox played the Oakland A's. Investigators still don't know where the gunfire came from in that incident.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 8:27 PM

