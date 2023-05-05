Indiana State Police investigating after officer involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A Richmond man who allegedly pointed a firearm at officers was arrested and charged after being shot by police Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said just before 3 p.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to shots fired, in the 1800 block of Rich Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as Christina Reed, 42, of Richmond, with injuries from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was provided, and she was then taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify the suspect, identified as Charles Adams, 81, and locate him at his home next door to the victim.

Adams barricaded himself in the home and refused to answer communication attempts, police said.

A perimeter was established around the home and nearby residences were evacuated. Police say at some point during de-escalation attempts by officers, Adams allegedly fired a round at police.

Richmond police activated their SWAT team and requested additional SWAT teams from Indiana State Police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

After failed efforts to communicate with Adams, police deployed chemical agents.

As SWAT teams used special tactics to visually locate Adams within the residence, he approached an opening and reportedly pointed a firearm at police.

Members of the Indiana State Police SWAT team discharged their firearms - striking Adams at least once. Troopers provided medical aid to Adams, and he was placed into police custody.

Adams was transported to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The five members of the team who shot at Adams will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation into the incident.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District are investigating the incident. It will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review upon completion.