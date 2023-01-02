'I feel really bad': Reaction to Chicago shooting death of a 9-year-old on New Year's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the shooting that took the life of a nine-year-old boy, shot in his home on New Year's Day.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from CPD headquarters with the latest on the investigation and police won't confirm how many times he was shot, a family member said this was an accidental shooting.

Police said 9-year-old Jarvis Watts was living at the home with extended family. Police did not say where exactly in the home the shooting happened, just that officers found him inside and there were many adults and children there. CPD still won't say how many times he was shot or who shot him.

Legal Help

It happened on the 9400 block of South Wallace just after 6:30 p.m. A school administrator, who dropped off flowers at the home, confirmed the child attended Kipling Elementary School.

Neighbors said Watts was a considerate little boy.

"Very helpful. They would always help me bring my groceries in. I feel really bad that this has happened," said neighbor Shirley Smith.

Several family members have been brought in for questioning. There are still unanswered questions, such as if the gun was recovered. Police won't say.