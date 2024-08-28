Watch CBS News
1 man dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed and two were wounded in a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said at 7:52 p.m., the three men were standing on the sidewalk in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue when some unidentified people came up and shot them all.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the head and died on the scene.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, while a 37-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

There was no one in custody late Wednesday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

