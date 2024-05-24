Woman in custody after fatally shooting man inside Chicago South Side residence
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was arrested after she shot and killed a man inside a Woodlawn residence Thursday night.
The shooting happened just before midnight in the 6600 block of South University Avenue.
Officers responded to a disturbance inside the residence and found the victim, a 59-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He told the officers he was shot by the offender, a 55-year-old woman, who was still on the scene.
She was placed in custody, and a weapon was recovered.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic disagreement.
Area 1 detectives were investigating.
The man's identity has not been released.