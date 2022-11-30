Watch CBS News
Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.

Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Along with the men who died, two others were hurt.

Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.

