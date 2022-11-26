Shooting at Far South Side gathering leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

2 dead, 2 wounded during gathering on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) - Two men are dead and two other people were wounded in a shooting on the city's Far South Side Saturday morning just after midnight.

Chicago police say they were at a gathering of about 30 people, in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. when someone started shooting.

Two men, 34 and 36, were both shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they later died.

A third man was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A fourth person drove themself to Roseland Community Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the left leg in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.