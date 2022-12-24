1 man dead, another wounded after shooting at Waukegan sports bar

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside a sports bar in Waukegan Saturday morning, according to Chief of Police Keith Zupec.

Around 2:20 a.m., Waukegan Police Patrol Division responded to Stretch's Bar and Grill, located at 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers located a victim with a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures.

The victim, described as a man in his 20s from Zion, was taken by the Waukegan Fire Department to Vista Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, described as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, who was not on the scene when officers arrived, had self-transported to Vista with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the severity of the incident, the WPD's Criminal Investigations Division and Major Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are speaking to a person of interest. This case remains open and active and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the WPD "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001.