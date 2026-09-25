Shelter-in-place issued in Oswego, Illinois, after gun fired inside home

Residents in Oswego, Illinois, are asked to shelter in place amid an ongoing police investigation on Friday morning.

The Oswego Police Department said there is a heavy police presence in the 500 block of Colchester Drive.

Village officials said officers conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of Colchester Drive when a gun was fired from inside the home. Police said the person who fired the shot is believed to be the only person inside the house.

Officials said officers are "actively working to safely resolve the situation."

No injuries were reported.

Anyone within a a quarter mile radius of the area is asked to stay inside and avoid the area.

Oswego School District 308 said Traughber Junior High School will have additional security during the start of the day.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.