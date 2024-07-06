Man attempts to sexually assault elderly woman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning the public after a man attempted to sexually assault an elderly woman in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Thursday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of West Pierce and Central Park Avenue.

Police said the man grabbed the woman while she was searching for an item in her car and attempted to sexually assault her. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

He was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was also said to have been wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Police remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-6554.