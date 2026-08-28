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Man wanted for sexual abuse of 10-year-old in Humboldt Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for sexual abuse in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on August 12. 

Chicago police said around 2:35 p.m., the man approached a 10-year-old girl in the 3000 block of West Augusta Boulevard and touched her inappropriately. 

According to the police alert, the suspect is believed to be between 55 and 60 years old. He has short gray hair and was last seen wearing brown shorts, a pink t-shirt, and brown sunglasses. 

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Police said he was riding a black bike and carrying a black bag. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492,3810 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. 

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