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Severe storms delay Mumford & Sons start of Wrigley Field concert, Jimmy Eat World's Northerly Island show postponed

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Big concerts at Wrigley Field and Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island Thursday night are now in jeopardy due to the weather forecast, but they haven't been canceled yet.

A line of severe storms is racing toward the Chicago area, with the potential to spawn an outbreak of tornadoes and tornado warnings in the city of Chicago. The entire Chicago area and Northwest Indiana is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Mumford & Sons is set to headline at the Friendly Confines, with gates originally scheduled to open at 5 p.m. But the band said on their social media pages the gates will now open at 8:30 p.m., and openers Dylan Gossett and Caamp will not perform. Mumford & Sons is scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m.

Mumford & Sons told fans they will continue to share updates to their social pages as the evening continues.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World were scheduled to take the stage after The Get Up Kids and Sunny Day Real Estate at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, a fully outdoor venue along the lake. But just after 5 p.m., the venue announced the show is being postponed until Aug. 20 due to weather. 

All tickets for tonight's show will remain valid and the lineup will be the same. The venue will email ticketholders directly with more information. 

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