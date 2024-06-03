Watch CBS News
Severe storms Monday afternoon, night in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop later Monday in Chicago. 

Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s, nearly 10 degrees above average. 

Scattered thunderstorms develop by the afternoon. Some storms may become severe, producing damaging winds with an isolated tornado possible. 

Heavy rainfall will also be a threat, especially this evening as storms move slowly. 

The best chance for severe storms and heavy rainfall will be for areas north and west of Chicago.  

Storms return Tuesday night as a cold front approaches the area. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday morning. 

Albert Ramon
First published on June 3, 2024 / 5:01 AM CDT

