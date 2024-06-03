Severe storms Monday afternoon, night in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop later Monday in Chicago.
Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s, nearly 10 degrees above average.
Scattered thunderstorms develop by the afternoon. Some storms may become severe, producing damaging winds with an isolated tornado possible.
Heavy rainfall will also be a threat, especially this evening as storms move slowly.
The best chance for severe storms and heavy rainfall will be for areas north and west of Chicago.
Storms return Tuesday night as a cold front approaches the area. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.