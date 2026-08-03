In wake of last week's severe storms in Chicago area, stories of neighbors helping neighbors emerge

Seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in the Chicago suburbs one week ago, causing widespread damage, but the storms also brought out the best in some people, including two men who stepped up for their community in a time of need.

As powerful storms moved in on July 27, Jamel Miller was already recording on his smartglasses when he saw a woman and her three kids in the rain at a bus stop near 63rd Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, and offered to give them a ride.

"I knew something was wrong. I didn't know what. I just thought it was real out of place for them to be in the rain like that," he said.

Miller said he was surprised they got in the car with a stranger.

"But I literally saw my mother and myself and my two brothers as younger individuals. We never been through a situation like that," he said.

The family hopped in and took the ride. For Miller, helping others is part of a promise he made to himself after serving nearly 25 years in prison.

"With that second chance, I dedicated myself to being more of a solution as opposed to the problem," he said.

That storm also knocked power out at the Family Dollar store in south suburban Glenwood, leading to long lines after the credit card machine stopped working.

That's when Corey Armstrong decided to pay for the long line of people who didn't have cash.

"It was getting hectic. People were getting restless," he said. "I just wanted to be a blessing to someone else."

Armstrong said he spent as much as $400.

"It feels good for getting recognized for the right thing, especially when you're a guy like me and you get imaged all the time, you get – you know what I'm saying - stereotyped," he said. "I just want people to know that you can't judge a book by its cover."

Liz Toussaint was on the receiving end of Armstrong's kindness that day. She posted a picture with him on social media. Toussaint wanted to find and thank Armstrong and her post went viral.

One week later, they reunited for the first time since he covered her bill.

"It was refreshing, and I definitely wanted to highlight it, because he looks like my brother, and my son, and my father, you know? And these are wonderful people who don't necessarily get treated wonderfully," Toussaint said.

Proof that even on one of the darkest weather days of the summer, compassion still found a way to shine.