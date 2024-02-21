Chicago police issue alert after several armed robberies reported druing President's Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of several armed robberies that happened over the President's Day weekend on the city's North Side.
Six of the robberies happened between 6:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Sunday. The last happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
In each incident, three or four armed men approached victims on the sidewalk and demanded their property by threatening the use of force. They would take the property, return to a waiting car, and leave the scene.
Incident locations and times:
- 1500 block of West Ardmore Avenue on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Edgewater.
- 5500 block of North Rockwell Street on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Lincoln Square.
- 5100 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Feb. 18 at 7:55 p.m. in Ravenswood.
- 2600 block of West Gregory on Feb. 18 at 8:55 p.m. in Lincoln Square.
- 3000 block of West Peterson Avenue on Feb. 18 at 11:40 p.m. in West Ridge.
- 5600 block of North Talman Avenue on Feb. 18 at 11:50 p.m. in Arcadia Terrace.
- 2600 block of West Albion Avenue on Feb.19 at 1:30 p.m. in West Ridge.
The offenders were described as Black men between 18 to 25 years old wearing all dark-colored clothing and face coverings. One of the offenders wore a white face mask.
They were last seen in a dark or black colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call police.
