Series of break-ins reported at businesses in Harwood Heights strip mall
A series of break-ins was reported at businesses in a Harwood Heights strip mall early Thursday morning.
"Twin Gyros" was among the targeted businesses in the 4800 block of North Harlem. Surveillance videos show a group smashing through the front window and looking over the front desk.
At least two other storefronts in the strip mall were damaged.
CBS News Chicago has reached out to Harwood Heights police for more information.