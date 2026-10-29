"Serial Killer: The Exhibition" at Cinespace Chicago focuses on education, not excitement

"Serial Killer: The Exhibition" is a new immersive exhibit at Cinespace Chicago, focusing on the history, psychology and forensic investigation of serial crime without sensationalizing it.

Among the featured cases are Chicago killers H.H. Holmes and his Murder Castle, and John Wayne Gacy's horrific murders of at least 33 people at his home in suburban Des Plaines.

Two international cases that are largely unknown to American audiences are also featured.

More than just an exhibition about true crime, the two hour experience reveals advancements in criminal investigation and criminology that were spurred by the investigations into these notorious criminals.

The exhibition is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last entry at 6 p.m. On Friday and Saturday it's open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with last entry at 8 p.m. Sunday, the exhibition is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last entry at 6 p.m.

The exhibit is recommended for visitors aged 14 and older, with children under 14 only admitted when accompanied by an adult. The organizers ask that anyone interested in the exhibit consider whether the content is suitable for younger people.

Among the items on exhibition are original artifacts, authentic documents, investigative evidence and hundreds of objects from one of the largest collections dedicated to history of serial crime in the world. Objects in the exhibition may be disturbing to some visitors.