Security guard stabbed after basketball game at Niles North High School in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A security guard at Niles North High School in Skokie was injured—apparently in a stabbing—after a basketball game Tuesday night.

Niles North students told CBS News Chicago that Tuesday night was chaotic as a fight broke out after the game, culminating in the reported stabbing.

Video from the scene showed a staff member being put into an ambulance outside the high school, at 9800 Lawler Ave. in Skokie.

Soon after, Skokie police began their investigation—looking for evidence outside of the school.

Skokie police said just before 9:30 p.m., they were called to the school for a report of a large disturbance involving multiple people. They said a suspect used a sharp object to attack a Niles Township High Schools District 2019 staff member, who was wounded in the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening laceration wounds.

D219 said the assault happened on campus after a basketball game—in which the Niles North Vikings were taking on the rival Evanston Township High School Wildkits. The Evanstonian posted that Evanston Township beat Niles North.

Evanston Township High School and D219 said none of their students were injured or arrested.

It was unclear late Wednesday whether officers were looking for the attacker, but it is known that the incident remains under investigation.