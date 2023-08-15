Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard charged with murder of man outside Ford Heights gentleman's club

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A security guard has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside the Atlantis Gentleman's Club in south suburban Ford Heights.

Cook County Sheriff's Police said 52-year-old Michael Long has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Jesus Alain Galvan, of Texas.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sheriff's police were called to the club, in the 1800 block of East Lincoln Highway, for a report of shots fired. Police found Galvan shot inside his pickup truck, which had crashed nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined Galvan and three others had left the club and got into his truck, when one of the passengers fired a gun multiple times, hitting Long's parked vehicle.

When a club employee approached Galvan's vehicle, Galvan brandished a gun, and was told to leave, according to the sheriff's office.

As Galvan drove away, Long fired several shots at the truck, hitting Galvan.

Long was charged Monday with first-degree murder. A passenger in Galvan's vehicle, 31-year-old Samuel Martinez, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Long has been ordered held without bail. Martinez' bond was set at $50,000.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.