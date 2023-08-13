Police find man shot, killed outside Atlantis Gentlemen's Club in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside of the Atlantis Gentlemen's Club in Ford Heights Saturday morning.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the club, located in the 1800 block of East Lincoln Highway, for reports of shots fired.

Police found one man that was shot and confirmed dead. The identity of the victim was not released.

No further information was immediately available.