Second suspect charged with attempted murder in West Side attack last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second person is facing charges in the violent attack of a 44-year-old woman in the Lawndale neighborhood back in November.

Chicago police and the Great Lakes Task Force arrested 32-year-old Regina Whitaker Monday, in the 6300 block of South California Avenue.

Police say Whitaker was identified as the second person who battered and seriously wounded the victim with a dangerous weapon, in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road on Nov. 25.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police arrested also arrested 25-year-old Breah Howard in connection to the attack on Feb. 21. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Whitaker is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.