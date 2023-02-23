Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in November West Side attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is arrested and charged with attacking another woman in the Lawndale neighborhood back in November.

Break Howard, 25, was arrested by the Great lakes Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, in the 7200 block of West Cermak Road.

Police say she was identified as the person who battered and seriously wounded a 44-year-old woman with a dangerous weapon, in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road on Nov. 25.

Howard was placed into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.