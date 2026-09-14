Search on for man who grabbed woman at Division Street CTA Blue Line station

Chicago police this past weekend issued a warning about a man who grabbed a woman at a CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park.

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 5, a man took a Blue Line train from the Cumberland station along the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Far Northwest Side to the Division station at the old Polish Triangle in Milwaukee and Ashland avenues and Division Street.

When the train pulled into the Division station in the Blue Line subway at 6:08 p.m., police said the man got out of the train and waited for a woman wearing a skirt to exit. The man sprinted to the woman as she was walking up the stairs, reached under her skirt, and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The man then ran off, police said.

The perpetrator was described as an Asian or Hispanic man standing 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with long black hair. He had two upper left arm tattoos, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas baseball cap.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call police Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK401545.