Search for possible missing kayaker in Des Plaines River underway in Libertyville

Dive and swiftwater rescue teams are in the water in Libertyville looking for someone who may have vanished in the Des Plaines River.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the Oak Spring Road canoe launch.

Witnesses called 911 to report an overturned kayak with fishing gear, but no one was around it.

Rescue crews from several fire departments are helping with the rescue attempt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.