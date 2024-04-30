Watch CBS News
New scholarship to honor fallen CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Foundation is establishing a new scholarship fund named after fallen officer Ella French.

Her mother called it a fitting honor.

She spoke at an event to launch the new fund, which started with a $10,000 donation from SoundThinking, formerly ShotSpotter.

Ella French was killed during a traffic stop in Englewood in 2021.

The money will help the children of police officers with college and also police youth programs.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 6:22 PM CDT

