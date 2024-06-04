Watch CBS News
Weather

Scattered showers, storms Tuesday afternoon in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Scattered showers, storms Tuesday afternoon in Chicago
Scattered showers, storms Tuesday afternoon in Chicago 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms return to the Chicago area on Tuesday. 

A warm and humid day is ahead with highs in the upper 80s. 

Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the late afternoon hours, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening. 

f4c21b22-e1fd-4198-be73-b7d48bd73e47.png

Storms Tuesday could turn severe, producing damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding.

Clear skies return on Wednesday with cooler highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. 

e7b35a58-1d06-49a2-9bdd-0564c8dc0da2.png

Chances for passing showers increase Wednesday evening. 

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. 

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 6:45 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.