Scattered showers, storms Tuesday afternoon in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Storms return to the Chicago area on Tuesday.

A warm and humid day is ahead with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the late afternoon hours, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening.

Storms Tuesday could turn severe, producing damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding.

Clear skies return on Wednesday with cooler highs in the low 80s in the afternoon.

Chances for passing showers increase Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day.