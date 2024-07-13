Sauk Village woman charged with robbing man on CTA train on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in connection with robbing a man while on a CTA train Friday morning, according to police.

Briana Bush, 21, of Sauk Village, Illinois, was arrested around 7:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street in the Roseland neighborhood. She was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Chicago police said she was identified as one of the offenders who, ten minutes earlier, forcefully took property from a 29-year-old man while inside the train.

She was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Bush is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.