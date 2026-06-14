Sarah Jessica Parker offers words of encouragement to Northwestern University graduates

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the Class of 2026 at Northwestern University at their commencement ceremony at the United Center Sunday.

Parker, best known as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," also received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

At the ceremony, Parker sang the praises of Chicago.

"Though I've lived in New York for quite a while now, I grew up here in the Midwest, in Ohio, and for us, Chicago was always the big city. It was big architecture, big music, big arts, big presidents, big popes, big shoulders, big food," she said. "And while I won't concede on the great New York-versus-Chicago pizza debate, I will happily declare that Chicago hot dogs are simply the best."

But with a more serious tone later in the speech, Parker emphasized that while she cannot promise that all will be rosy in the students' future, she can give them credit for their self-reliance and perseverance.

"What if you could maintain your individuality, that you could find a way to continue to be the individual you discovered and refined as you marched toward this day, that you could always remember, even as you get swept by currents od desire and ambition, it was you alone who sorted it all out," she said. "You did it your own way. You established systems of progress, or preparation. You developed a unique perspective. Despite the help you may have received along the way, it was in the end you alone who went through the crucible of self-doubt and emerged as your own adult self on the other side."

Parker noted that she has a son who recently graduated from college, and two teenage daughters who will soon embark on their college journey.