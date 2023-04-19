Watch CBS News
South Side church hosting community forum in search of new CPD superintendent

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Community forum for next CPD superintendent happening at St. Sabina Church
Community forum for next CPD superintendent happening at St. Sabina Church 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can be part of the search for the next Chicago police superintendent.

At 6 p.m., the newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is hosting a community forum at Saint Sabina church on the city's South Side.

They want to hear from neighbors about what they should look for in the next superintendent.

Former CPD superintendent David Brown stepped down last month.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 8:44 AM

