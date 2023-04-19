South Side church hosting community forum in search of new CPD superintendent

Community forum for next CPD superintendent happening at St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can be part of the search for the next Chicago police superintendent.

At 6 p.m., the newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is hosting a community forum at Saint Sabina church on the city's South Side.

They want to hear from neighbors about what they should look for in the next superintendent.

Former CPD superintendent David Brown stepped down last month.