Chicago officials break ground on SACRED Apartments affordable housing complex

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders broke ground on Saturday on what they called the largest housing investment in the South Chicago neighborhood in 20 years.

The five-story "SACRED Apartments" —short for Sustainable Affordable Commercial Real Estate Development— at 9200 S. Burley Av. will include 81 units of affordable housing, and 6,000 feet of retail space. Developers are hoping that will include a grocery store.

The project also will include parking for 44 cars, a playground, patio space for tenants, landscaped gathering spaces, a community room, and a multi-sport athletic court. Parking spaces for 54 bicycles also will be scattered around the site.

The development is part of a $65 million project dubbed "Working Together to Reinvigorate South Chicago," which aims to revitalize the South Chicago neighborhood, and is expected to open in the fall of 2026.