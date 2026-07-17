Jeffers hits 3-run HR to back Ober in the Twins' 5-2 win over the Cubs

Ryan Jeffers hit a go-ahead three-run homer, Bailey Ober struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings and the surging Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Friday night.

The Twins got back to .500 for the first time since April 22. They have won three straight and 10 of 14.

Ober (7-3) allowed five hits and two runs in his second strong start since returning from the IL on July 9. He made his first start against the Cubs, giving him a start against every team in the majors except Minnesota.

Yoendrys Gómez worked a hitless ninth for his 12th save.

Colin Rea (7-6) struck out six in six innings for the Cubs. He allowed five hits, four runs (three earned), and walked one.

Michael Busch had an RBI single to right in the first for the Cubs. They threatened for more with runners at the corners and no outs, but Ober worked out of the jam.

Trevor Larnach tied it with an RBI single in the third, and Jeffers' eighth homer of the year put the Twins ahead for good two pitches later.

Seiya Suzuki scored on a sixth-inning wild pitch by Tommy Nance to bring the Cubs within one. The Twins got the lead back to three with Ryan Kreidler's RBI single in the seventh.

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (9-3, 3.59 ERA) was set to start opposite Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (5-1, 4.50) on Saturday.