Rush University System and Endeavor Health announce merger, would create largest health system in Chicago

Rush University System for Health and Endeavor Health announced they will merge into a single integrated academic health system, creating the largest health system in Chicago.

The combined system will have 12 award-winning hospitals and more than 400 care sites, the merger announcement said. Endeavor Health will also fund an incremental $1 billion investment to advance community impact, academics and research, and care innovations across the Chicagoland region.

The announcement said a "significant portion" of that investment will be spent on community partnership to address "social determinants of health" and creating infrastructure to support underserved patients and communities.

The combined health system will operate under the Rush name, officials said. Endeavor Health president and CEO J.P Gallagher will be named president and CEO of the unified system once the merger is complete; current president and CEO of Rush, Dr. Omar Lateef, will remain in place through close, then serve as CEO Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the CEO.

The health system will be governed by a 20-person board appointed equally from the Rush and Endeavor systems, and led by a chair from Rush.

Rush University System is a nonprofit health system including Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital. Endeavor is Illinois' third-largest health system based in the Chicago area and serving seven northeast Illinois counties. Their hospitals include Edward, Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Northwest Community, Skokie and Swedish Hospital.

Endeavor Health also recently announced a new partnership with the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, joining their multi-institution Chicago Breast Cancer Research Consortium. Rush is already a member of the group, as are Northwestern Medicine and University of Chicago Medicine.

The health systems estimate the future combined organization will have more than 46,00 0 employees and serve more than 2 million patients each year in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Rush and Endeavor said they expect to complete the merger in early 2027 after regulatory review and approval.